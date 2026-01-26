Haryana moving rapidly to fulfil PM's 'Viksit Bharat' resolve: CM Saini at R-Day event

Gurugram, Jan 26 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said the state is progressing rapidly in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Addressing a gathering at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium here after hoisting the national flag on Republic Day, Saini said the state government is committed to the principle of a government of, by and for the people.

Several schemes for the upliftment of the poor have been launched and effectively implementation across the state, he said.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister paid tribute to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the Veer Shaheedi Memorial. He later inspected the parade.

During his address, Saini said India is moving towards self-reliance and establishing a new identity on the world stage, which is a matter of pride and inspiration for every citizen.

Speaking on the promises made before the October 2024 assembly elections, Saini said the government has fulfilled 54 promises, while work on the remaining 163 promises is progressing.

He said the state government has during the past eleven years given government jobs in a transparent manner on the basis of merit. He also said that Haryana has made a significant contribution to the nation's progress.

The chief minister said Haryana has become a preferred choice for domestic and foreign investors due to various incentive schemes. Over the last 11 years, 12.92 lakh micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) were established, providing employment to nearly 49 lakh people.

Saini emphasised that the vision of a developed Haryana is incomplete without the participation of women. He described this decade as one of women's power and said the government has implemented various schemes to ensure they remain healthy, safe and economically independent.

Saini said that the first condition for the progress of any state is a strong law and order system. He noted that initiatives such as 'Operation Trackdown', 'Operation Clean' and 'Prahari' have created an atmosphere of fear among criminals.

He said under 'Operation Hotspot Domination', which commenced on December 1, more than 2,200 criminals have been arrested to curb drug trafficking and illegal activities. Along with this, the 'Drug-Free Haryana' campaign resulted over 6,000 arrests launched last year, with authorities seizing illegal property worth approximately Rs 12 crore belonging to traffickers.

The welfare of farmers is the government's top priority, he said.

Haryana is the only state in the country where 24 crops are being procured at Minimum Support Price (MSP), he said, adding that Rs 1,64,000 crore has deposited directly into the accounts of 12 lakh farmers so far. PTI COR AKY