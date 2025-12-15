Haryana MP calls for greater air passenger rights awareness

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Haryana MP Kartikeya Sharma on Monday raised the issue of air passengers' rights in the Rajya Sabha, stressing the need for greater awareness, visible display of entitlements, and clearer communication to ensure travellers are confident and informed during flight disruptions.

Raising the matter during the Question Hour, Sharma, an independent member, said that despite the rapid growth of India's civil aviation sector, many passengers remain unaware of their rights when flights are delayed, cancelled, overbooked, or diverted.

He said first-time flyers, passengers from non-metro regions, senior citizens, and those facing language barriers often do not know what assistance or compensation they are entitled to at airports.

Sharma specifically sought an action plan from the Civil Aviation Ministry to ensure that passenger rights are prominently displayed at airports, airline counters, boarding gates, and digital platforms, so that travellers clearly know their rights in real-time situations.

Referring to the Air Seva Portal and the Passenger Charter, he underlined that awareness of rights can significantly reduce stress and confusion for passengers during travel disruptions.

Responding in the House, Sharma outlined the salient features of air passenger rights as provided under DGCA regulations and the Passenger Charter, stating that these are being communicated through the Air Seva Portal in a passenger-friendly manner.

The MP said that clearly informing passengers of their rights is essential to building trust in the aviation system.

He said that when travellers know what they are entitled to, grievance redressal becomes more effective, and passenger confidence improves.

The MP reiterated that the growth of civil aviation must go hand in hand with passenger dignity, comfort, and awareness, and assured that he will continue to raise constructive issues in Parliament in the interest of the travelling public.