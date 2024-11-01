Haryana, MP, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala celebrate statehood day

Bengaluru/Bhopal: Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Kerala Friday celebrated their formation day with their chief ministers highlighting how their states have contributed immensely to nation-building.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in greeting the people of these states.

While Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala came into being on this day in 1956, Haryana was formed in 1966 while Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000.

In a post in Hindi on X, Murmu said she wishes that the people of these states "continue to contribute to the country's development journey and that their lives be filled with peace and prosperity".

Modi also took to X to highlight various features of these states.

'Kannada Rajyotsava' is a very special occasion, recognising the exemplary culture and traditions of Karnataka, he said.

"This state is blessed with outstanding people, who are powering growth and innovation across sectors. May the people of Karnataka always be blessed with happiness and success," he added.

Modi noted that Madhya Pradesh is blessed with bountiful natural resources and cultural heritage and described Chhattisgarh as a state known for its impressive folk traditions and tribal culture, wishing the states continued development.

In another post, he said, "Kerala is known for its mesmerising landscapes, vibrant traditions and hardworking people. People from Kerala have made their mark all over the world, across different fields. May the people of the state keep progressing in the times to come." Haryana is known for its rich and historic heritage and has always made important contributions to the country's development, the prime minister added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said all these states have contributed immensely to nation-building.

In separate messages on X, Shah expressed hope that the states would continue the journey of progress and development uninterrupted in the coming years.

Addressing people on the occasion of the 69th state formation day at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said there is injustice happening to Karnataka.

The state is contributing more than Rs four lakh crore as revenue to the Centre and it is the second largest contributor to the central tax revenue after Maharashtra, he said.

"Even though we give more than Rs four lakh crore, we are only getting Rs 55,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore. Kannadigas should know this. We are getting 14 to 15 per cent only of our contribution," the chief minister said.

Under the federal system, there should not be any injustice just because Karnataka is a progressive state, he observed.

"Just because a milch cow is giving milk, we should not milk it completely. We should leave some milk for the calf too or else it will malnourish. This no one should ever forget," Siddaramaiah said.

A cultural programme themed around 'Hesarayithu Karnataka, Usiragali Kannada' (the state got the name Karnataka, now Kannada should become the breath) was held on the occasion.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended their wishes to the people of the state and Keralites worldwide on the state's 68th formation day, known as 'Keralappiravi'.

Governor Khan, in a video message on Facebook, said that since its formation, Kerala has embraced a unique developmental journey, marked by enviable high human developmental indices and remarkable progress in literacy, healthcare and quality of life.

Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said Kerala has always upheld the values of democracy, secularism and social justice and has grown into a model for the entire country in terms of quality of life and people's welfare.

"The achievements made by Kerala in many areas, including health and education, have attracted attention all over the world," he said.

Priyanka, who is contesting in the bypoll for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, wished Keralites on the occasion in a post in Malayalam on X.

In Chhattisgharh, the three-day Rajyotsav celebrations will be held from November 4 to 6 in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar.

Governor Ramen Deka said since its establishment, Chhattisgarh has created a unique identity and new dimensions of development in various fields.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, in a post on X, said, "Our Chhattisgarh should continue to move forward on the path of progress and prosperity. This 'rice bowl' should always remain full. This is the wish. On this unique occasion of Rajyotsav (statehood day), light lamps in your respective homes and celebrate Rajyotsav along with Deepotsav. Jai Johar, Jai Chhattisgarh." Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also greeted the people on the state's formation day and wished them a bright future.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin paid tributes on the occasion of Border Martyrs Day, recalling the contribution of those who had struggled for the inclusion of Tamil-speaking areas in the state.

BJP state president K Annamalai and TVK founder, actor Vijay said the present geographical boundaries of Tamil Nadu were defined on this day when the states were reorganised on linguistic basis on November 1, 1956 and said this day should be therefore celebrated as Tamil Nadu Day.

The Stalin-led DMK government had last year announced that July 18 would be observed as Tamil Nadu Day, since a resolution was moved by then CM C N Annadurai in the Assembly, seeking to rename Madras Presidency as Tamil Nadu, on July 18, 1967.

On Friday, Stalin said in a post on X that November 1 was the day to remember the sacrifice of those "martyrs who had protected Tamil Nadu's border in the north and south".

In neighbouring Puducherry, Chief Minister N Rangasamy participated in the celebrations of 71st Liberation (De facto merger) Day of the Union territory at the Gandhi Thidal in the capital.

"Puducherry has thus emerged as a model union territory for other states," he said.