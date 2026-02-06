Haryana MP introduces private member bill in RS seeking accountability for infrastructure failure

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Independent MP Kartikeya Sharma on Friday introduced a private member bill in Rajya Sabha seeking criminal accountability for infrastructure failures causing loss of life.

The Critical Infrastructure (Resilience, Protection and Accountability) Bill, 2026 is anchored in a clear concern of repeated failures of public infrastructure where lives are lost, services collapse, yet responsibility is diffused across contracts, consultants, and corporate layers, leaving citizens without justice and accountability without consequence, according to a release issued by the Haryana MP's office.

This legislation seeks to correct that imbalance by placing responsibility squarely on those who design, build, operate, and maintain critical infrastructure.

Infrastructure failure is not an accident. It is accountability failure, Sharma said while introducing the bill.

The bill proposes establishment of a structured framework to identify and classify critical infrastructure of national, economic, and life-critical importance, including dams, expressways, power grids, ports, urban transit systems, and strategic assets, the release said.

Sharma said when such infrastructure fails due to poor design, substandard construction, inferior materials, or negligence, the outcome is not merely a contractual breach, but a failure of public trust.

The bill fixes responsibility across the full lifecycle of infrastructure projects. Contractors, sub-contractors, concessionaires, consultants, vendors, technology providers, and project entities are all brought within the scope of liability. PTI ACB ZMN