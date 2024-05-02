Haryana: Naveen Jindal, wife declare assets worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore

Chandigarh, May 2 (PTI) BJP nominee and industrialist Naveen Jindal, who is contesting from Haryana's Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat, on Thursday filed his nomination papers and declared his and his wife Shallu's movable and immovable assets at about Rs 1,000 crore.

Jindal (54), who filed his nomination before the returning officer in Kurukshetra, also declared that neither he nor his wife owned any vehicle.

Jindal, who is the chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Limited, was accompanied by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini when he went to file his nomination papers.

An MBA from the University of Texas at Dallas in the US, Jindal declared that he and his wife own gold and other jewellery valued at over Rs 40 crore.

In his poll affidavit, Jindal declared his movable assets at Rs 88,673.68 lakh (nearly Rs 886 crore) and that of his wife at Rs 11,461.75 lakh (nearly Rs 114 crore).

The BJP candidate also holds agriculture land in Dadri in Uttar Pradesh measuring 1.628 hectares and non-agriculture land in Dadri measuring 5,058 square feet.

He has declared his movable assets at nearly Rs 11 crore and total liabilities to the tune of Rs 6.94 crore. He declared his total income amounting to Rs 74.83 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

Jindal, who switched over from Congress to the BJP in March, was the MP from Kurukshetra between 2004 and 2014.

Jindal declared that he had not been convicted of any criminal offence.

The opposition has targeted him on charges related to the alleged coal scam.

Reacting to accusations, Jindal had told reporters in Kurukshetra, "...I think the truth is before you all. It has been more than 10 years. One can level allegations against anyone, but I know people have trust in me and I have faith in the judiciary. And in the end, it will become clear to all that I have done nothing wrong".

From Kurukshetra, Jindal faces INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala and Aam Aadmi Party's Sushil Gupta, among others.

AAP, a constituent of the opposition's INDIA bloc, is contesting the Kurukshetra seat while the remaining nine are being contested by the Congress.

The nomination process for the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana, for which polling will be held on May 25, began on Monday.

The deadline for filing nominations is May 6. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on May 7, and candidates can withdraw their nominations until May 9. PTI SUN VSD RHL