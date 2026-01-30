Haryana: Nearly 5 lakh challans issued for traffic violations on NH-44 in 2025

Chandigarh, Jan 30 (PTI) Nearly five lakh challans were issued for traffic violations on the Haryana stretch of National Highway-44 in 2025, according to state police authorities.

The implementation of the CCTV and Automatic Number-Plate Recognition (ANPR) on the Ambala-Sonipat section has bolstered traffic discipline and road safety within its first year.

According to an official statement, the project has ensured strict control over violations and led to a positive change in public awareness regarding traffic rules.

Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal said a total of 4,84,617 online challans were issued on NH-44 through ANPR cameras during the year. He noted that in the initial phase of the project, specifically in February and March 2025, approximately 50,000 challans were being issued per month.

"Due to sustained enforcement, technology-based monitoring and extensive public awareness campaigns, the number has now reduced to an average of 30,000 challans per month. This monthly reduction of around 20,000 challans indicates that the public is taking traffic rules seriously and complying with them voluntarily," the DGP said. He added that the project has also played a significant role in crime control.

According Additional DGP (Traffic and Highways), Hardeep Doon, the project was launched on January 25, 2025, from the Central Control Room located in Karnal.

A total of 128 state-of-the-art cameras, including 72 ANPR, 18 evidence and 38 surveillance cameras, have been installed at sensitive points from Kundli border in Sonipat to Shambhu border in Ambala. These cameras are integrated with the Haryana Police Intelligent Traffic Management System.

The Additional DGP attributed the success of the project to high-accuracy cameras, robust IT infrastructure, and a technical team working round-the-clock at the Karnal control room.

Appealing to the public, DGP Singhal said road safety is a collective responsibility. He urged drivers to adhere to speed limits, follow lane discipline, refrain from using mobile phones while driving and use helmets and seat belts.

The DGP emphasised that while Haryana Police is using technology to make traffic management safer, the success of these depends on citizens following rules. PTI SUN AKY AKY