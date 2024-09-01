Haryana needs new engine, not double-engine: Mann appeals people to vote for AAP

Chandigarh, Sep 1 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Sunday appealed to the people of Haryana to elect the Aam Aadmi Party to power in the poll-bound state, asserting that it needs a "new engine" and not "double-engine".

The BJP often uses the term "double-engine" to refer to its rule both at the Centre and state while vouching for accelerated growth.

At a "Badlav Jansabha" at Naraingarh in the Ambala district along with Anurag Dhanda, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Haryana unit senior vice president, Mann said the people of the state have repeatedly given chances to the Congress, BJP, and the INLD, "but there has been no improvement".

"Over the past 78 years, the problems being faced by the people have only increased under different governments," he claimed.

Appealing to the people to vote for the AAP in the October 5 Assembly elections, Mann said, "Delhi and Punjab found a new path and a new engine for progress. Similarly, Haryana needs a new engine as well, not any double engine." Pointing out that Haryana shares its borders with Delhi and Punjab, he said both states have AAP governments that provide free electricity to people while education and healthcare sectors have seen significant improvements.

Haryana is lagging in these aspects, the Punjab chief minister said and described the AAP as a viable alternative.

Mann claimed that Punjab provides the cheapest electricity to industries while 90 per cent of households in the state have been receiving zero electricity bills for the past two years.

"Free electricity is also available in Delhi. Why can't it be free in Haryana? Does any other party promise to build schools, and hospitals, and provide free electricity? No party promises to deliver rations to your home," he said.

Dhanda said it is time for "badlav" (change) in Haryana and claimed BJP is on its way out. Just like Delhi and Punjab, an AAP government will be formed in Haryana, Dhanda said.

Earlier in the day, Mann and Dhanda interacted with traders at an event in Panipat, listening to their problems and making suggestions, the AAP said in a statement.

"They asked what measures are being taken in Punjab to support small and medium enterprises and raised concerns about corruption in Haryana affecting single-window systems and various business services," the AAP said.

Mann said the issues faced by traders are not unique to Haryana. Similar problems were seen in Punjab and Delhi before the AAP came to power there, he said.

Governments should facilitate the industry, he said and pointed to a slew of measures his government has undertaken in Punjab in this regard. PTI SUN NSD NSD