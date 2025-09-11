Haryana notifies scheme to provide financial aid for death, injury caused by stray dog bites

Chandigarh, Sep 11 (PTI) The Haryana government has notified a scheme to provide financial assistance to the state residents in case of accidental death, injury or disability due to dog or stray animals bites.

The government, on September 5, notified the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana (DAYALU-II) to provide financial assistance to residents of the state in cases of accidental death, disability, or injury caused by dog bites or attacks by stray or abandoned animals such as cows, bulls, oxen, donkeys, dogs, nilgai, buffaloes, etc.

"The scheme will cover all families registered under the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) with an annual family income of less than Rs 1.8 lakh, as verified in the Family Information Data Repository (FIDR)," an official statement said here on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, who also holds the charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Finance and Planning Department, issued the notification in this regard, the statement said.

Under DAYALU-II, financial assistance will be provided according to the age of the victim in cases of accidental death or permanent disability (70 percent or above), it said.

Children up to 12 years of age will receive Rs 1 lakh, those between 12-18 years Rs 2 lakh, 18-25 years Rs 3 lakh, 25-45 years Rs 5 lakh, and those above 45 years Rs 3 lakh.

For disabilities below 70 per cent, compensation will be calculated according to the percentage of disability as per the provisions of the Employees' Compensation Act, 1923, with a minimum of Rs 10,000.

For minor injuries, a fixed amount of Rs 10,000 will be given. In dog bite cases, Rs 10,000 will be provided for each teeth mark, and where flesh has been torn from the skin, Rs 20,000 for every 0.2 cm of the wound.

To ensure proper implementation, a District Level Committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner.

The committee will verify claims, determine compensation within 120 days, and, in cases involving pet animals, give the owner an opportunity to be heard.

The claims must be filed online within 90 days of the incident.

Required documents include a death certificate by next of kin in case the person suffers fatal injury, a FIR/DDR, hospital records, disability certificate, photographs of wounds, and other necessary evidence in case of injured person.

The compensation will be transferred directly into the Aadhaar-linked bank account registered in the Parivar Pehchan Patra (family ID) database.

In case of death, the amount will be given to the head of the family. If the head has passed away, it will go to the eldest family member below 60 years, or, if unavailable, to the nearest member above 60 years.

If all surviving family members are below 18 years, the assistance will only be released when a member attains majority.

Haryana Parivar Suraksha Nyas (HPSN) will be the nodal agency for the scheme, and its Chief Executive Officer will be responsible for implementation.

Compensation approved by the District Level Committee will be disbursed by HPSN within six weeks. The amount will then be recovered from the responsible department, agency, or individual.

Any false claims or suppression of facts will lead to recovery of the amount with 12 percent annual interest. PTI SUN NB NB