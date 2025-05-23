Haryana: Nuh court sentences man to life in prison for wife’s dowry death in 2021

Gurugram, May 23 (PTI) A court in Haryana’s Nuh district has sentenced a man to life in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for the dowry death of his wife in 2021, police said on Friday.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Verma pronounced the verdict against the accused, Kasim, from Chahlka village, they said.

Police said Kasim was arrested in 2021 following a complaint lodged by his brother-in-law.

The complainant had alleged that his sister Sajida was killed by her husband and in-laws for not fulfilling dowry demands of a car and Rs 2 lakh. Kasim was later granted bail in the case, they added.

A police officer said they received information about Sajida’s death on April 2, 2021. A case was registered based on her brother, Irshad's complaint.

The victim had been married to Kasim in 2020 and dowry beyond the family’s means was given at the time, the complainant told police.

He further alleged that Kasim and his family were dissatisfied and subjected Sajida to constant harassment for additional dowry. Irshad was informed of her death by a neighbour, police added.

Although some witnesses turned hostile during the trial, medical reports confirmed multiple injuries and established the role of Kasim in the murder, a Nuh police spokesperson said.

Based on the evidence and medical findings, the court convicted the accused and sentenced him to life imprisonment, the official added.