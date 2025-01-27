Haryana: Nuh police arrests 3 for plotting to murder private firm manager

Nuh, Jan 27 (PTI) Three people, associated with a notorious criminal gang, were arrested here for allegedly conspiring to kill a manager of a private company, police said on Monday. The three accused who had reached Nuh allegedly to buy illegal weapons from weapon smugglers, were arrested on Saturday, officials said.

The accused revealed that they wanted to use the illegal weapons to kill a manager of a private company, located in Industrial Model Township, Bawal, police said.

A car and Rs 1 lakh in cash was recovered from their possession, a police officer said.

Investigations also revealed that the accused are associated with a notorious criminal gang, which is active in Rajasthan and Haryana, the officer said.

Inspector Jungsher of Nuh police said that on Saturday, arms smugglers Akil and Salim, from Rajasthan's Jaipur were arrested from Ferozpur Jhirka border area along with 13 country made pistols and 13 magazines.

During interrogation they revealed that the illegal weapons were to be handed over to Ravi, Sandeep and Veer Singh, residents of Borwal and Thothwal village in Rewari, he said.

A deal was finalized to buy two pistols for Rs 25,000 and Rs 12,000 respectively, he added.

"We laid a trap and when the three accused came here to buy illegal weapons, they were arrested. They were not aware about the arrest of Akil and Salim", said a senior investigating officer.

The accused revealed that there was a dispute with a company manager regarding transactions worth crores of rupees regarding a piece of land, the officer said.

The three had planned to murder the company manager with illegally purchased weapons. The accused Sandeep already has three cases registered against him for murder and other charges and is currently out on bail in a murder case, he added.

"We are questioning all the accused", said inspector Jungsher, in-charge of CIA, Nuh. PTI COR SUN OZ OZ