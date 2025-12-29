Haryana: Nuh Police arrests two cow slaughters during a raid

Gurugram, Dec 29 (PTI) The cow task force of Nuh police, during a raid, arrested two men allegedly involved in cow slaughter and recovered about 60 kg of banned beef, tools and two motorcycles, police said.

Police arrested Aslam and Arman, both residents of Nuh district, they said, adding that Mustaqeem and Islam are absconding.

According to the police, the cow task force team received information that some people in the Ghaseda village were slaughtering cows and preparing meat to sell it.

Acting on this information, the team immediately raided the location in the wee hours of Monday.

Upon seeing the police party, four people started running away from a house. Two of them were caught, while two others managed to evade arrest, they said.

"During the search, about 60 kg of fresh banned meat, an axe, three knives, two electronic weight machines, two wooden blocks and two motorcycles were recovered from Aslam's house," said the spokesperson of Nuh police.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Haryana Cow Protection and Cow Sanvardhan Act at Nuh Sadar Police Station, and further action has been initiated, he said.