Haryana opposition lawmakers skip pre-budget consultation held by CM

Chandigarh, Jan 27 (PTI) Opposition lawmakers in Haryana on Tuesday gave a wide berth to the consultation meeting ahead of the state budget following which the chief minister said they could have given constructive suggestions by attending.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held the consultation meeting in Panchkula with ministers, and ruling party MLAs and MPs from the state.

Saini later told reporters that all Haryana MLAs and MPs were invited to this consultation, but the opposition leaders did not attend.

Had they participated, they could have given constructive suggestions for Haryana's development, he said.

However, they can still send their suggestions, which will be incorporated in the Haryana Budget 2026-2027, the chief minister clarified.

"We invited all MLAs, MPs for pre-budget consultations. Last year, all MLAs came. This time, the opposition legislators did not come," Saini said.

Haryana's Energy, Transport and Labour Minister Anil Vij, while speaking to reporters after the meeting, remarked that perhaps the opposition had "nothing to say", as earlier, they used to participate in such meetings.

Referring to previous occasions, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said opposition gives several important suggestions to the state government pertaining to the budget, but they "never implement" those.

"The opposition has sent several important suggestions to this government regarding the budget, focusing on public welfare, but the BJP has not acted on any of them till date," the leader of opposition in the Haryana Assembly said.

Saini told reporters, "Last time, (all) the MLAs gave 500-550 suggestions and nearly 275 suggestions were incorporated in the budget." He added that all suggestions received from the public and legislators will be seriously considered to prepare a budget that brings trust and hope to every citizen of Haryana.

About the preparation of the 2026-27 Haryana Budget, Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio, said through the AI-based app launched on January 6 for pre-budget consultations, more than 9,000 suggestions have been received so far, and valuable inputs will be incorporated into the Budget, as was done last year.

Saini said any citizen can submit suggestions to the government through the portal till January 31, and these suggestions will "certainly be acted upon".

During the meeting on Tuesday, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs, MLAs of the ruling BJP and ministers gave detailed suggestions related to the budget.

Saini said this year, the pre-budget consultation meetings began on January 6 in Gurugram, and the final phase has now been completed. So far, a total of 12 meetings have been held, during which discussions were held with about 1,597 stakeholders.

These meetings were conducted with representatives from the industrial sector, education sector, women's groups, health sector, farmers, sarpanch, councillors, youth and various organisations.

The chief minister said this budget will not be of the government but of the 2.80 crore people of Haryana.

"It will not be a document of numbers but a document of aspirations, serving as a strong bridge between present needs and future dreams," Saini said.

He said that over the past 11 years, e-governance, direct benefit transfers and technology-based monitoring have helped induce transparency.

"However, when opposition leaders raise questions about Haryana's financial condition, it appears that they are speaking not on the basis of facts, but out of apprehension and political frustration. The people of the state know the truth," he said.

According to the chief minister, the government's effort is to ensure that the upcoming budget increases the income of every farmer in Haryana, makes agriculture a profitable occupation, promotes water conservation and encourages natural farming.

New opportunities will be created for agriculture-based industries, he said.

An environment will be created so that the budget aligns with the dreams of youth and provides them with employment opportunities, Saini said.

"Women's empowerment should be an integral part of daily governance thinking. At the same time, efforts will be made to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the poor, deprived, backward and the last person in the queue with complete transparency," the chief minister added. PTI SUN PRK PRK