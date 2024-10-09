Haryana outcome will have no impact on Cong govt's commitment on caste census in K'taka: Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday said that Haryana Assembly election results will have no impact on the commitment of the Congress government in the State on the issue of caste census.

Karnataka Cabinet is "most likely" to discuss the Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, also known as "caste census", based on a survey conducted in 2014-15 in the State, on October 18.

The BJP won a third straight term in Haryana, dashing the hopes of the Congress. Some reports suggested that the BJP benefitted from caste-based consolidations in Haryana, where Congress had during the poll campaign promised a caste survey to woo the backward classes.

"Why would it (Haryana results) have any impact? We have our own mind and policies. We have our own commitment to the people of Karnataka. Congress' commitment of caste census is across the country. We are very clear that the caste census has to happen," Kharge said in response to a question whether the Haryana setback will have any impact on the caste census in this State.

Speaking to reporters here, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister said the Congress leadership -- M Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah -- are clear on caste census and there is no ambiguity on the issue in the state.

"Caste census is not merely to figure out numbers, it helps the government to devise better policies, schemes and in better governance ..." he said, as he termed difference of opinion among leaders from Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities within ruling Congress on caste census as "diversity", "while you call it different opinions".

Noting that the BJP is claiming moral high ground and demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation on the MUDA issue, Kharge urged the opposition party to look within their outfit pointing at state BJP President B Y Vijayendra's election affidavit in which he has clearly mentioned about an ED (Enforcement Directorate) case against him.

"He (Vijayendra) has been booked under various sections of prevention of corruption act which include offences relating to public servants being bribed, cheating and extortion and others, and he had got summons also, this is his own mention in the election affidavit, and not Congress' allegations," he said.

Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) has been registered by the ED in the case against Vijayendra, Kharge alleged.

"If BJP is asking Siddaramaiah to resign based on the ECIR complaint, the same should apply for their state President first, and also to other BJP MLAs who have ECIR cases. They speak on moral grounds only when it comes to Siddaramaiah. If they have iota of shame Vijayendra should not continue as President."

He further pointed out that Vijayendra's father and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is facing a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case. "...you are going around and giving us moral lectures. What morality do they have?"

Regarding rape case against Congress MLA and former minister Vinay Kulkarni, he said: "Let the law take its course, we are not here to protect anybody."

"I think there are two cases, there is a case and a counter case. He (Kulkarni) has alleged that he was being blackmailed. We are ready for investigation. Vinay Kulkarni has said that he is ready to face investigation, and this is nothing but a political conspiracy...He was in fact the first to file a case," Kharge added.