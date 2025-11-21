Haryana: Over 10,400 paperless property registrations completed in three weeks

Chandigarh, Nov 21 (PTI) Haryana has crossed 10,450 paperless property registrations within the first 21 days after the system was fully implemented across the state from November 1.

Under the state's digital registry system, as many as 1,659 registrations were processed on Friday alone.

The state government moved to paperless registration of all property-related transactions with effect from November 1, the state's formation day, making physical documents obsolete across all tehsils.

Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management, Sumita Misra, called it "a transformation, not merely digitization." She said the system has been significantly strengthened through upgraded software, improved workflows.

Between November 1 and November 21, citizens booked 9,365 online appointments for property registration, taking the cumulative total to 10,450 appointments since the paperless system was introduced.

The system is currently processing an average of nearly 1,500 deeds per day, while the single-day record of 1,659 registrations on Friday highlights the platform's improved capacity and operational stability, she added.

Earlier, days after the system was implemented, Misra had said that Haryana's paperless registration initiative marks a major milestone in transparency, accountability, and citizen-centric governance.

She had said that the reform would make Haryana "a model for digital governance and administrative innovation for the rest of the country". PTI SUN NB NB