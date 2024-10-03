Haryana people satisfied with development works undertaken under BJP rule: Hema Malini

Kota (Rajasthan) Oct 3 (PTI) Actor-politician and the BJP's Mathura MP Hema Malini Thursday exuded confidence that her party would win the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls and claimed the people of the state were satisfied with the development works undertaken in the past 10 years.

She lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying the nation's dignity and status on international fora has enhanced significantly under his guidance.

"Modiji has done remarkable work for the people and the nation. He elevated the country's dignity and status globally. Working as an MP in Mathura under his leadership is an immensely gratifying experience as one receives continuous support and guidance from him," Hema Malini told reporters here.

Asked about her views on the Haryana Assembly elections, she said, "The BJP is well positioned there and it is because of the substantial development works the state has witnessed under the BJP's rule, leading to widespread satisfaction among the populace." The veteran actor extolled Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi for his unwavering support to her and said that previously the rich heritage of Mathura went unnoticed, but now efforts are being made to preserve it by raising awareness among the people.

Hema Malini arrived in Kota on Thursday morning to perform Durga Nratya Natika during the inaugural ceremony of the 131st National Dusshera Fair in the evening. PTI COR NSD NSD