Haryana plans grand event on Nov 25 to observe 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Chandigarh, Aug 1 (PTI) The Haryana government will organise a grand event in Kurukshetra on November 25 to observe the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, an official statement said here on Friday.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held a meeting here on Friday regarding the planning and organisation of this event, it said.

During the meeting, it was informed that a state-level steering committee and a state-level executive committee have been formed to ensure the successful organisation of the programme.

"On November 25, the Haryana government will organise a grand event in Kurukshetra to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji," the statement said.

The chief minister directed that at least five events should be organised in connection with Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary which may include tree plantation drives and a marathon run.

To spread the message of his teachings and sacrifice for the protection of religion, four religious processions will be taken out from different parts of the state in the last week of October, which will conclude in Kurukshetra on November 25, he said.

It was also shared in the meeting that a special logo for the event will be designed and a social media page will also be created to promote the event.