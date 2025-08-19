Haryana plans to set up training institute for revenue officials

Chandigarh, Aug 19 (PTI) Haryana government plans to set up a State Revenue Training Institute for training and capacity building of revenue officials.

In a push to modernise agricultural data management, streamline land records, and strengthen census operations, Haryana's Financial Commissioner, Revenue, Sumita Misra, on Tuesday announced a series of initiatives while reviewing the Revenue Department's functioning here.

She proposed the establishment of a Haryana Revenue Training Institute on about 20 acres of land to serve as a centre for training and capacity building of revenue officials.

Misra further said that the state will roll out Agristack-based crop surveys and farmer registries from the next agricultural season. As groundwork, one village in every tehsil will be taken up as a pilot project, with master training of officials concluding on Wednesday.

Patwaris (revenue officials) and 'revenue sahayaks' will subsequently be trained by the master trainers to operationalize the initiative, an official statement said.

Meanwhile, Misra, who is also the State Nodal Officer to oversee all Census 2027-related activities, stated that pilot census operations will commence in Panchkula, Hisar, and Faridabad in October-November 2025, setting the stage for the nationwide census.

House listing operations are scheduled for April-September 2026, followed by population enumeration in 2027. She clarified that in each district, the City Magistrate will act as the nodal officer to oversee census work and all Deputy Commissioners will be Principal Census Officers. PTI SUN MR