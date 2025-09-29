Haryana playing key role in PM Modi's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign: CM

Chandigarh, Sep 29 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said building a self-reliant India is key to achieving the prime minister's goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Saini said whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), he always mentions Haryana.

The BJP has launched 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan,' which will run from September 25 to December 25.

Saini said the path to achieving a developed India by 2047 lies in self-reliance. The campaign will play a crucial role in spreading the message of a self-reliant India among the masses, he added.

He also said that the 2.75 crore people of Haryana will play a leading role in this national campaign.

Saini highlighted that the state government has developed a detailed action plan to take the campaign to every village and city in Haryana, and "Self-Reliant India Sankalp Sammelans" will be organised across the state. PTI SUN RHL