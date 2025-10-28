Haryana police arrest two cybercriminals in Ranchi

Ranchi, Oct 28 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Ranchi by Haryana Police in connection with a Rs 45-lakh online fraud case, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Saleem and Shakeeb, both residents of Itki area, were arrested on Monday and taken to Haryana on transit remand, police said.

"A case of cyber fraud involving Rs 45 lakh was registered against both accused at Karnal cyber police station in Haryana. During investigation, Karnal Police found that the defrauded amount had been transferred to the bank accounts of these two men," said Manish Kumar, officer-in-charge of Itki police station.

He said a team from Haryana Police arrived in Itki and arrested the duo with local assistance.

"Probe revealed that the cyber fraud money had been credited into two or three of their bank accounts. After deducting their commission, they transferred the remaining amount to other accounts," Kumar said.