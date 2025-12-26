Haryana Police arrests 348 offenders in 24-hour statewide crackdown against crime

Chandigarh, Dec 26 (PTI) The Haryana Police has intensified its drive against crime across the state, arresting 348 offenders in the last 24 hours, including 35 involved in heinous crimes such as murder and robbery, according to an official statement on Friday.

The special drive was launched on the directions of the Director General of Police O P Singh to strengthen law and order, dismantle criminal networks, curb drug trafficking and check illegal arms.

Police recovered 6.785 kg ganja, 10 kg poppy husk, 157 grams opium, 74.9 grams heroin and 145 grams charas under the NDPS Act from various districts.

Besides, 48 kg bhukki and a large quantity of intoxicant capsules and banned medicines were seized.

In action against illegal weapons, the police recovered eight pistols and eight cartridges, registered 16 cases under the Arms Act and arrested 22 accused.

One property linked to organised crime was demolished, Look-Out Notices were issued against eight criminals and two intelligence inputs were shared with other states to curb interstate crime.

To maintain public order, action was taken against 41 hooligans and seven proclaimed offenders were arrested.

Traffic enforcement resulted in 6,986 challans for violations.

The police organised 81 public outreach programmes with the participation of 3,686 citizens, focusing on women's safety and cyber safety.

During night hours, 366 checkpoints and 1,566 patrolling vehicles were deployed, with over 4,900 personnel on duty.

The Dial-112 emergency response system received 3,435 calls in the last 24 hours, of which 3,057 were resolved on the spot.

The police provided immediate assistance in 88 road accident cases and extended help to 605 homeless and destitute persons.

In a cyber fraud case, the Faridabad Police arrested four members of a 'Jaipur gang' for allegedly cheating a resident of Rs 3.51 lakh on the pretext of stock market investment through Telegram.

The accused had converted the cheated amount into cryptocurrency.

The court granted two days' police remand of one accused.

The Panipat Police solved a Rs 24.50 lakh theft case within 72 hours by arresting two habitual thieves from Uttar Pradesh and recovering stolen jewellery, cash and the motorcycle used in the crime.

In Jind district, the police seized 170 cartons of illicit liquor from a pickup vehicle and arrested the driver.

In a separate case, 13 litres of illicit liquor were recovered from a house and one person was arrested.

On cybercrime control, the police said 271 complaints involving fraud worth Rs 1.66 crore were received on Cyber Helpline 1930. Of this, Rs 64.55 lakh was frozen and Rs 30.78 lakh was refunded to victims. PTI VSD KSS KSS