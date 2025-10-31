Haryana Police arrests 5 criminals in Rohtak, foils bid to target garment shop

Chandigarh, Oct 31 (PTI) A police team on Friday arrested five alleged criminals in Rohtak district during a routine patrolling duty and foiled a bid to target the garment shop of a businessman.

According to police, at about 5:10 am, a team of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA-1), Rohtak, was on patrolling duty in the Sadar police station area when they saw five people in a car moving around in a suspicious manner on the Jassia to Dhamar road.

As the police team approached them, the armed accused fired multiple bullets at the police personnel.

In retaliation and self-defence, the police personnel also returned fire, and one of the alleged criminals sustained a bullet injury on his right leg, police said.

All five accused were subsequently nabbed, and a country-made pistol, three cartridges, one sword, three sticks and a car were recovered from their possession, police said.

During preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the accused were operating on the instructions of one Akshay, a resident of Jhajjar, who is abroad and Naresh alias Sethi, who is lodged in a Jhajjar jail.

The arrested accused were tasked to fire bullets at a garment shop of a businessman, police said.

Those arrested were identified as Sahil, who sustained a bullet injury, Praveen, Gourav, Mohit and Sunny, all from Rohtak district. PTI SUN AMJ AMJ