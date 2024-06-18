Haryana Police ASI kills self in Faridabad

Faridabad (Haryana), Jun 18 (PTI) A 42-year-old Haryana Police ASI allegedly hanged himself at the police line in Faridabad's Sector 30, officials said on Tuesday.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Umrao Singh, a resident of Rohdai village in Rewari district, was posted at the police line, they said.

It is being said that he was under mental stress. The reasons for Singh killing himself are being investigated, they added.

Singh had been employed with the Haryana Police for about 23 years. He was posted at the police line where he lived alone. He was suffering from diabetes and other ailments, the police said.

Around 6:00 am, when Singh did not leave his room, his colleagues tried to wake him. After he still did not come out, they looked through the window and found him hanging.

A police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

A senior officer said they did not find any suicide note from the spot. The reasons for his suicide are being investigated. PTI COR SZM