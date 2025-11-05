Haryana Police begins crackdown to jail worst offenders; SHOs, DSPs made directly accountable

Chandigarh, Nov 5 (PTI) Haryana Police has launched a 16-day state-wide crackdown on Wednesday to identify, pursue and jail fugitives linked to recent shooting incidents, with a clear chain of accountability running from police station chiefs up to district and state leadership.

The campaign titled 'Operation Trackdown' has explicit operational tasks, urging field units to make and act on lists of the "worst" offenders in each jurisdiction, and to quickly use legal levers to cancel bail, apply provisions against organised crime and seize proceeds of crime, a statement said.

In a directive communicated to district police, DGP O P Singh has instructed that those involved in gun-related crimes be "put behind bars without delay".

Those yet to be identified must be traced through standard investigative tools and human intelligence, and once they are identified, they must be apprehended.

"The order also addresses accused out on bail: history sheets are to be opened or updated; if they are found active in crime, police must approach courts to cancel bail.

"Where criminal activity is systematic and networked, organised crime sections are to be invoked and assets allegedly acquired from crime identified and seized. Action has been mandated not only against principal offenders but also against those who shelter, protect or finance them," the statement said.

Responsibility is defined at every tier. Station house officers (SHOs) and deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) have been told they will be held responsible for crimes in their areas.

Each SHO and DSP team must prepare a "worst 5" list for the their jurisdiction and ensure that they are taken into custody.

At the district and zone levels, "worst 10" lists will be compiled, with superintendents of police (SPs), deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) and commissioners of police (CPs) accountable for outcomes.

The Special Task Force (STF) will create and act on a state-wide "worst 20" list, and make comprehensive operations for their arrest.

The directive makes clear that listed offenders must be prevented from committing fresh crimes and held accountable for past offences; if they commit crimes again, the responsible officers will be answerable.

Inspector General of Police (Crime) Rakesh Arya has been assigned to coordinate the operation across districts and specialised units.

Citizens have been asked to share relevant information directly with him on a phone number he shared (+91 90342 90495), with a stated assurance that identities will remain confidential.

The state also plans to leverage cooperation with neighbouring jurisdictions -- Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Union territories of Delhi and Chandigarh -- to facilitate checks, pursuit and custody transfers.

"The instruction sits within a broader communication shift inside Haryana Police that prioritises clarity, timeliness and field ownership over lengthy internal notes.

"The tone of the order is direct and operational, emphasising that the police station remains the core battlefield where behaviour changes and outcomes are secured," the statement said.

Officers are reminded to keep focus on the immediate tasks: preparing "worst offender" lists, executing targeted arrests, moving courts with updated activity logs for bail cancellation, and using organized crime provisions with evidence of planning and financing.

The instruction also cautions against "spectacle-driven action", asking teams to prioritise timing, precision and legal robustness.

Operationally, the success of 'Operation Trackdown' will be judged by custody figures for the "worst offender" lists, the speed and quality of legal actions moved, and the containment of fresh violent incidents in sensitive beats over the 16-day window. PTI CHS SKY SKY