Haryana Police begins probe into sexual harassment charges against IPS officer

Chandigarh, Oct 27 (PTI) The Haryana Police on Sunday said they have launched an inquiry after a letter surfaced on social media platforms in which an IPS officer has been accused of sexually harassing some female cops.

"A fact-finding inquiry has been initiated. The matter is under investigation," Hisar Range Additional DGP M Ravi Kiran said.

The ADGP told PTI over phone that the IPS officer against whom the allegations were levelled in the letter himself requested for an in-depth investigation in the matter.

Fatehabad Superintendent of Police, Astha Modi, a woman officer, has been asked by the state police to conduct a probe and submit a report to the department.

The purported letter, addressed to the chief minister and said to be signed by seven female cops, had surfaced on social media on Friday, in which allegations of sexual harassment have been levelled against an IPS officer who is posted in a Haryana district.

It has also been alleged in the letter that two female police personnel from the district were also colluding with the IPS officer in the entire matter.

Meanwhile, Haryana Women Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia said on Sunday they have written to the director general of police (DGP) to look into the entire matter.

Bhatia said the IPS officer facing allegations will also be summoned by the Commission.

She also said the Commission urges the female cops to come forward to give their account of things.

Wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat demanded punishment for the guilty in the matter.

In a post on X in Hindi, the Congress MLA from Julana said she has little hope that "the Haryana government or the Centre will do justice to these women of Haryana Police".

"Their voices must have either been suppressed by now, or are being suppressed every day... But just as every section of society supported us, we and the entire society are also with them. The culprits should be punished," she said.

Thirty-year-old Phogat made a foray into politics this year after announcing retirement from wrestling.

Phogat and wrestler Bajrang Punia were at the forefront of the wrestlers' protest against then WFI chief and former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. PTI SUN KVK KVK