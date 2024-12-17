Haryana police campaign against drugs bearing fruit: DGP

Chandigarh: The Haryana Police's ongoing campaign against drugs is starting to yield positive results, with 41.66 percent of villages being declared drug-free by November, Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said on Tuesday.

He said that under this campaign, 3,084 villages and 660 wards were declared drug-free by November 30.

"Thus, 41.66 percent of Haryana's villages and 39.74 percent of wards have become drug-free," he said.

A large number of people are joining the campaign being run across the state, a police statement said here.

"A recent example of this was seen in Charkhi Dadri district where the panchayats of nine villages, making it a people's movement, not only made their villages drug-free but also put up boards outside their villages declaring 'Hamara Gaon Nasha Mukt hai (our village is drugs-free)'," it said.

These villagers are also ensuring that no youth there falls prey to drugs and that no drugs are bought or sold anywhere in the village, it said.

DGP Kapur congratulated Charkhi Dadri's Superintendent of Police Arsh Verma and his entire team for the initiative.

Jitender Kumar, the Sarpanch of Jaishri village in Charkhi Dadri, appreciated the initiative, saying it is motivating youths to stay away from drugs.

He also said sports activities being organised by the Haryana police in villages are also benefiting youths as they are told about the ill-effects of drugs at these events.

Ram Bhagat, a resident of Lambha village, said drugs are a big problem for society which can be eliminated with each other's cooperation. He thanked the Haryana Police for their efforts in this direction.

Sanjit, a resident of Mirch village, said meetings are held from time to time by police officers in his village and the youngsters are made aware to stay away from drugs.

DGP Kapur also said that to make the state drug-free, 'Gram Prahari' and 'Ward Prahari' have been deployed in every village and ward who keep an eye on drug-related activities in their areas.

Along with this, they also help people quit drugs, he said.

As many as 1,522 Special Police Officers have been deployed in Haryana under whose supervision sports activities are being conducted in rural and urban areas to keep children and youths away from drugs, Kapur said.

"During this, the youths are also motivated to stay away from drugs and are told about their ill-effects. Through these sports activities, 2,27,458 youth of Haryana have been connected so far. District level competitions are also organised from time to time for these youths so that they remain physically and mentally healthy," the DGP said.

He appealed to the common people to not only keep themselves away from drugs but also motivate other people to stay away from it. PTI SUN TIR TIR