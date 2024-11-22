Haryana Police chief inaugurates centres to improve Gurugram's traffic management

Gurugram, Nov 22 (PTI) Haryana Police chief Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor on Friday inaugurated the Traffic Engineering Centre and the Organisation Development Centre here to "transform" Gurugram's traffic management, an official statement said.

The two centres at Traffic Police Tower in Gurugram have been established by the Institute of Road Traffic Education and sponsored by the Hyundai Motor India Foundation.

These centres aim to transform Gurugram's traffic management by adopting best-in-class traffic engineering practices. Their focus is on diagnosing and treating road infrastructure issues and building capacity among police officers, roadway engineers, and transport professionals to operate roads comprehensively and effectively, it said.

Kapoor said that the centres will prove to be effective in improving the traffic management in Gurugram. These will help in reducing road accidents and deaths. PTI COR RHL