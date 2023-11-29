Haryana police comes up with a musical drama to 'reinvent' youth communication on key issues

Chandigarh, Nov 29 (PTI) The Haryana police has come up with a musical drama to 'reinvent' communication with the youth on key issues.

"In a bid to reinvent youth communication on key issues, the Haryana Police has come out with 'Ram Gurukul Gaman,' a broadway-style musical drama. It is set to roll out on December 5," it said in a statement here on Wednesday.

This initiative, diverging from traditional anti-drug campaigns, seeks to engage the youth with a blend of cultural storytelling and uplifting messaging, it said.

Scheduled to roll out state-wide from December 5, 'Ram Gurukul Gaman' aims to provide teenagers and youths with the perspective that life is an "obstacle run", it added.

The challenge in the young age is to shun drugs, distraction, delinquency and other disruptive behaviours and focus instead on mastering professional and people skills.

"The central to the narrative is the life of Lord Ram, who despite being the scion of Ayodhya, had to spend years in Guru Vashisht's ashram learning Veda and 'shastra vidya'. Even, he faced demons and had to kill them," it said.

This musical drama holds the potential to positively influence young minds, steering them towards a more productive and fulfilling future, it said.

Director General of Police, Haryana, Shatrujeet Kapur, commended the initiative, saying, "With 'Ram Gurukul Gaman', we're not just crafting a story; we're instilling cultural and moral values in our youth. This isn't merely a campaign against drugs; it's an endeavor to shape the character of our future generations." Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau chief, Additional DGP, O P Singh stressed the importance of innovative approaches in tackling drug abuse.

"We need to engage with our youth in their language – the language of art, culture, and heritage. This drama is a unique blend of entertainment and education, designed to make a lasting impact," he said, as per the statement.

"The selection of Lord Ram as the protagonist is a strategic move, aimed at resonating with the region's culture. The narrative parallels his trials with the modern teenager's journey, with 'demons' symbolising the temptations of drugs, distractions and delinquency, and 'Vedas' and 'shastras' representing essential life skills, professional as well as interpersonal," he said.

Lord Ram's journey in the Ramayana is emblematic of facing and conquering adversity. His formative years at Gurukul were not just about learning warfare and scriptures but also about imbibing discipline, resilience, and moral values, said Singh, as per the statement.

These challenges mirror the contemporary youth's struggles against allurement and pitfalls like drugs and delinquency.

During his exile, a period replete with challenges, Lord Ram's confrontations with demons serve as a metaphor for overcoming life's alluring, yet destructive paths, he said.

According to the statement, as 'Ram Gurukul Gaman' gears up for its launch, it stands as a promising initiative by the Haryana Police, demonstrating their commitment to the youth's welfare and their drive to reinvent anti-drug communication strategy. PTI SUN MNK MNK