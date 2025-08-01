Haryana police constable held for killing live-in partner in Gurugram

Gurugram, August 1 (PTI) A Haryana police constable has been arrested for allegedly strangling his live-in partner, who was also his brother-in-law's wife, to death in a rented flat in Sohna, police said on Friday.

The accused, Ravindra, from Mahendergarh district, confessed to the crime during interrogation, they said.

He told the police that his partner had been in contact with some people and had recently gone out with them. The two argued over the issue when she returned, and he allegedly strangled her to death with a towel.

The woman, Sangeeta, a native of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, was the wife of an Army personnel who died two years ago. Since then, she had been living with her relative Ravindra in a rented flat at HCBS Sports Ville Society in Sohna, police said.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm on July 24, following which, Ravindra fled to Madhya Pradesh and then to Jaipur. He was arrested by a team of the Sohna Crime Unit from Palwal Road on Thursday, police added.

Sangeeta’s brother, Narendra, lodged a complaint against Ravindra, based on which an FIR was registered at the City Sohna police station.

"Ravindra and the woman were relatives. Sangeeta was the wife of his brother-in-law, and they had been in a live-in relationship for around two-and-a-half years. Further questioning of the accused is underway," a Gurugram police spokesperson said. PTI COR OZ OZ