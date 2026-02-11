Haryana Police deports Gangster Sombir from US, arrested at Delhi airport

Gurugram, Feb 11 (PTI) Haryana’s Special Task Force has deported notorious gangster Sombir alias Motta from the United States and arrested him at the Delhi airport, an official said on Wednesday.

He faces 26 serious criminal cases, including murder and extortion, registered across Haryana and Delhi, the official said.

The 39-year-old accused was deported to Delhi on Tuesday after completion of legal procedures and was taken into custody by the special task force (STF) later that night.

Addressing a press conference at the STF headquarters here, Superintendent of Police (SP) Waseem Akram said Sombir, from Karor village near Sampla in Rohtak, had fled to the United States in 2024 using a fake passport, following which an Interpol Red Corner Notice was issued against him.

Investigations revealed that Sombir left India on January 3, 2024, from Mumbai airport to Bangkok using a fraudulently obtained passport issued with an address in Rajender Nagar, Sahibabad, in Uttar Pradesh.

An FIR was registered in this regard at IMT police station in Rohtak on May 27, 2024, and the passport was revoked on August 14, 2024, on the request of the STF, he said.

SP Akram said Sombir is the brother of gangster Anil Chhipi and is allegedly involved in 27 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and extortion, across Rohtak, Sonipat, Jhajjar, New Delhi, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh.

Sombir allegedly entered the world of crime following a personal rivalry and was involved in the killing of a rival gang member inside Bhondsi jail in Gurugram in 2014, he said.

A lookout circular and an open-ended arrest warrant were issued against him, following which Interpol circulated a Red Corner Notice, leading to his deportation, the SP said.

The officer said this was the 10th major deportation by the Haryana STF since 2025 and the third from the United States. Earlier, Lakhwinder Lakha was deported in October 2025 and Aman Bhainswal in January 2026.

"The successful deportation reflects STF Haryana's coordinated efforts with national and international agencies to track and repatriate fugitives involved in organised crime," he said.