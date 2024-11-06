Haryana Police enhances capacity with 27 new dogs in squad

Chandigarh: Moving forward in capacity building and crime control, Haryana Police has expanded its dog squad, whose strength has been increased from 36 to 63 trained dogs, each equipped with advanced training to aid in solving crimes and catching criminals.

From January to October 2024, the Haryana Police dog squad contributed to the resolution of 24 cases, leading to the seizure of substantial quantities of narcotics, Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur said on Wednesday.

These include 24.45 kg of marijuana, 17.18 grams of heroin, 42.45 grams of smack, 10.572 kg of poppy husk and 62 grams of charas, he added.

The DGP said the Haryana Police utilizes three types of dogs based on their specific skills.

Tracker dogs assist the investigating officers in cases like thefts and murders. They are mainly Labrador breeds and are managed by the State Crime Branch, said Kapur.

Explosive detection dogs are used for VIP security and bomb detection at suspicious locations. These Labradors are managed by the CID, he added.

Detection dogs are specialized in detecting drugs in various locations like buildings, vehicles and open spaces. These canine play a crucial role in narcotics control, the DGP said.

According to an official statement, Haryana Police has a total of 63 dogs, with five deployed in the State Narcotics Control Bureau and 58 across all districts.

Each dog is handled by a dedicated dog handler and assistant dog handler. The squad includes three main breeds Belgian Shepherds, German Shepherds and Labradors, all of which receive high-quality care and maintenance, the statement said.

The detection dogs are acquired from specialized firms when they are three to six months old, undergo medical examinations and receive a rigorous six-month narcotics training course before deployment. These dogs retire after about 10 to 11 years of service, at which point handlers and assistant handlers are given the first option to adopt them. If declined, the dogs are placed with the NGOs or organizations, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the DGP noted the importance of the dog squad in crime control and said their training programmes are specially designed to improve detection skills and assist in bringing offenders to justice.

The squad also performs demonstrations on the Republic Day and the Independence Day, showcasing the dogs' skills in crime prevention and public safety.