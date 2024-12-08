Haryana Police fires teargas shells to halt farmers' march at Shambhu border

Chandigarh: Haryana security personnel lobbed teargas shells to disperse protesting farmers as they neared multi-layered barricades at the Shambhu border point between the state and neighbouring Punjab on Sunday.

The teargas shells forced the farmers, some of whom had covered their faces and were wearing protective eyewear, to get back a few metres. Some were seen covering the shells with wet jute bags.

A group of 101 farmers resumed their foot march to Delhi from the Shambhu border, where they had been camping since their first attempt to march to the capital was foiled in February, to press their various demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP).

After walking for a few metres, the protesters ran into heavy barricading by Haryana Police.

Police asked them to show if they had the permission to march to Delhi.

The farmers suspended their march to Delhi on Friday after some of them suffered injuries when security personnel fired teargas shells.

Besides a legal guarantee for MSP, the farmers have been demanding that the Centre initiate talks with them to address their issues.