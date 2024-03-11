Haryana Police forms teams to probe liquor trader's murder in Sonipat's Murthal

Chandigarh: Haryana Police has formed eight teams to investigate the murder of a liquor trader who was allegedly shot dead by two assailants in Sonipat district, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when Sunder Malik alighted from his car at a parking lot outside an eatery in Murthal, the police said.

The two assailants fired indiscriminately at Malik, killing him on the spot, they said.

Malik, a resident of Sonipat district, was earlier booked in more than 10 cases, including murder and other offences, the police said.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the accused rushing towards Malik's vehicle with weapons and shooting him multiple times as soon as he came out. The duo then fled the spot, they said.

Later, gangster Himanshu Bhau claimed responsibility of the murder in an unverified social media post.

A police official on Monday said eight teams have been formed to probe Malik's murder case.

The police said a case has been registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

They said over 20 rounds were fired by the accused, adding that the number of bullets that hit Malik would be ascertained only after post-mortem.