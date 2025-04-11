Haryana: Police in Nuh crack down on fake SIM and ATM card racket

Gurugram, Apr 11 (PTI) Nuh police has arrested a gang of four people who had come to Nuh to sell fake SIM and ATM cards, an official said on Friday. The police recovered eight fake SIM cards, one ATM card and a car from their possession. An FIR has been registered against them at the cyber police station in Nuh, said police.

According to the police, the arrested accused were identified as Shivam Pratap, Adarsh Tiwari, Ankit Singh and Anurag, all hailing from Uttar Pradesh. The accused individuals, who were arrested on Thursday, were running a racket of making fake SIM and ATM cards to sell them to cybercriminals in the area, the police said.

The gang had been providing resources to cyber criminals for a long time, through which cyber fraud incidents were being carried out in the area. “Interrogation of the accused is going on, and a thorough investigation is being conducted to find out other possible connections of this racket," a Nuh police spokesperson said. PTI COR AMJ AMJ AMJ