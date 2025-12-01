Haryana Police launches 'Operation Hotspot Domination', 5 notorious criminals among 136 arrested

Chandigarh, Dec 1 (PTI) The Haryana Police has launched 'Operation Hotspot Domination,' targeting areas across the state where antisocial elements tend to gather.

On the very first day of the campaign, police teams intensified their efforts with combing operations, patrols conducted throughout the day, improved lighting in dark areas, and joint monitoring with civil administration in sensitive pockets of villages and cities.

The objective is clear - to bring these hotspots completely under police dominance and curb the movement and activities of criminals, an official statement said on Monday.

Amid the tightened vigil, the Haryana Police achieved significant success in the 24 hours following the campaign's launch on Sunday, arresting 136 criminals, including five notorious offenders.

These swift arrests demonstrate that the impact of the campaign is already evident from day one, the statement added.

The Faridabad police played the most proactive role, arresting 25 criminals and facilitating their imprisonment, while other districts conducted coordinated raids to crack down on crime.

During the search operations, police recovered one pistol, one rifle, two magazines, and 37 live cartridges, thereby preventing several potential criminal incidents, the statement mentioned.

Meanwhile, the anti-illegal mining team of the Panchkula police, along with local police units, seized 17 tipper trucks, one heavy earth-moving machine, and two tractor-trolleys involved in the illegal transportation of mining materials between November 22 and 29.

Ongoing initiatives include CCTV monitoring in sensitive areas, 24/7 deployment of Commando and Flying Squads, and regular patrols to ensure immediate action can be taken against any suspicious vehicles, the statement said.