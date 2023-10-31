Haryana police lodge FIR against principal of govt girls' school suspended over sexual harassment charges

Chandigarh, Oct 31 (PTI) The Haryana police have booked the principal of a government girls' school in Jind district, days after he was suspended over allegations of sexual harassment of a few students, officials said on Tuesday.

The police in Jind district on Monday registered a case against the principal under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, SHO of the police station under whose jurisdiction the school falls said over the phone on Tuesday. Officials in the Jind district administration had earlier said the school principal was suspended by the Haryana government on October 27.

Besides, an inquiry committee has been formed to look into the allegations, which is headed by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of the area where the school falls, they said.

A group of female students of the school had also reportedly recently shot off letters to the Prime Minister's Office and National Commission for Women detailing their ordeal, sources said.

About the nature of allegations made by the female students, Jind Deputy Commissioner Mohd Imran Raza had on Sunday said they have alleged that the principal used to "indulge in obscene acts" with them.

The accused had allegedly put up a tinted office door, the police said.

Sources said the girls, in their letter to the PMO and NCW, have alleged that the accused used to call them to his office and indulge in obscene acts. The principal also allegedly blackmailed the students by threatening to fail them in practical exams if they disclosed the matter to anyone.

The victims had stated in their complaint that they were willing to reveal everything about the principal if higher authorities from Delhi or Chandigarh came to meet them as they did not want any local teachers or staff members to be involved in the process, the sources said. PTI SUN RPA