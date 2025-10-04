Haryana: Police nab 2 wanted criminals after brief encounter in Palwal

Faridabad, Oct 4 (PTI) Two wanted criminals were nabbed after a brief encounter in Palwal district, police said on Saturday.

A country-made pistol, one cartridge, one empty bullet shell and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession.

According to police, the arrested accused, Jaswant alias Tota, of Shamshabad village, and Dinesh alias Baliya, from Prakash colony in Palwal, are notorious criminals with more than half a dozen cases registered against them, including robbery, attempt to murder and molestation.

They were nabbed on Friday night when a crime investigation agency (CIA) team on patrolling duty received information that the duo was near the Kushlipur flyover and planning to carry out a crime.

As the team, led by probationer sub-inspector Deepak, reached the spot, the two criminals attempted to flee on a motorcycle. Jaswant, who was riding pillion, even shot at the police vehicle.

However, after riding for about 150-200 metres, they fell down after turning onto a rough road just before Rehrana village.

The police team surrounded the miscreants, and after a brief exchange of fire, in which Jaswant sustained a bullet injury in his leg, both the criminals were nabbed, said a spokesperson of the Palwal police.