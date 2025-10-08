Haryana Police officer found dead in Chandigarh: Wife arrives from abroad

Chandigarh, Oct 8 (PTI) The wife of senior Haryana Police officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly shot himself dead at his Chandigarh residence, reached here on Wednesday from Japan, where she had gone as part of an official delegation.

The police officer's wife, Amneet P Kumar, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and the commissioner and secretary of the Haryana government's Department of Foreign Cooperation, was in Japan as part of a delegation led by Chief Minister Nayab Saini.

She arrived here in the afternoon, sources said.

Y Puran Kumar (52), a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was found dead in his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday.

Some senior Haryana bureaucrats met Amneet Kumar after she arrived here and conveyed their condolences.

The Chandigarh Police had said on Tuesday that the post-mortem would be conducted once Amneet Kumar arrived here.

Known for his interventions in matters related to the rights of officers, seniority and other issues, Puran Kumar was recently posted as the inspector general of the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Rohtak's Sunaria.

His body with a gunshot wound was found in a room at the basement of the house.

Physical and electronic evidence, including the weapon Puran Kumar allegedly used to shoot himself, were seized by a team from the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory (CFSL), police said.

They said a "will" and a "final note" were also found from the scene and seized.

The note, according to the sources, runs into nine pages.

Police rushed to the Kumar residence in the upscale Sector 11 on Tuesday, after receiving information about the incident around 1:30 pm.

Puran Kumar was earlier posted as the Rohtak Range IG and was recently transferred to Sunaria.

The Chandigarh Police issued a statement On Tuesday evening about Puran Kumar allegedly shooting himself dead.

"An information of reported suicide was received by Police Station 11, Chandigarh at around 1:30 pm from Sector 11, Chandigarh. On receiving the said information, the police staff and senior officers of Chandigarh Police reached the spot. The deceased has been identified as Y Puran Kumar, IPS 2001 Batch, Haryana Cadre. The body was found in a room at the basement of the house with a gunshot wound," the statement read.

The IPS officer, who served in several Haryana districts, including Ambala, Rohtak and Kurukshetra, was an engineering graduate. He was due to retire in May 2033.