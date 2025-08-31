Haryana Police presents live demo of 'drone-based, contactless' law and order management system

Karnal, Aug 30 (PTI) Haryana Police on Saturday said it has presented a demonstration of a drone-based contactless law and order management system, which could be a revolutionary step towards the future of policing, at a programme organised at Madhuban here.
Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said complex tasks can now be performed in a simpler and more effective way using technology.
He said technology not only enhances the capacity of the police in dealing with large agitations and protests, but also helps in maintaining law and order with peace and restraint.
Referring to the farmers' protest that continued for almost 13 months last year, he said the police maintained law and order with minimum use of force during the entire period, since those participating in the agitation were also the country's citizens.
Therefore, limited and proportionate use of force is appropriate, he said. In such situations, drone technology proved to be particularly successful, he said.
A standard operating procedure has been prepared for its systematic implementation in the future, Kapur said.
The DGP said, "Today's demonstration at Madhuban Parade Ground was completely successful. Panchkula Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj said in today's era, smart and contactless systems are the future for crowd control, monitoring of sensitive areas, and maintaining public order.
Through this system, the police force will be able to effectively control law and order without direct intervention in crowds.
Kabiraj said that under contactless management, drones, hi-tech cameras, artificial intelligence, and advanced software will be used.
The police will not only be able to manage crowds but will also be able to identify sensitive situations in time and take prompt action, he said.
During the programme held at Madhuban Parade Ground, a live demonstration of drone technology was presented.
Two law and order companies and three Vajra vehicles participated in the demonstration, showcasing their successful application.
The demonstration highlighted capabilities such as crowd management, monitoring of sensitive areas, and real-time data transmission.
Officials at the event also shared that police officers and personnel will be given special training on the new system so that it can be implemented across the state in the future. PTI CHS SKY SKY