Haryana Police raids 700 locations, arrests 165 accused under special anti-crime operation

Chandigarh, Dec 5 (PTI) Haryana Police raided 707 identified 'hotspots' (crime-prone areas) across the state and arrested over 160 accused in just one day, as it conducted a large-scale campaign to strengthen law and order, an official statement said on Friday.

During the special drive, named 'Operation Hotspot Domination', launched on Monday, various police teams on Thursday simultaneously raided these areas across the state.

"As a result of the police's swift and coordinated action, a total of 92 new criminal cases were registered and 165 accused involved in various offences were arrested and sent behind bars within just one day," the statement said.

In the special drive, named 'Operation Hotspot Domination', launched on Monday, the police struck the network of drug dealers.

Ground-level raids led to the recovery of a large quantity of narcotics. Across different districts, police seized a total of 4.33 kg of cannabis, 218 grams of opium, and more than 85 grams of heroin. Additionally, 890 intoxicating tablets and 23.5 grams of smack were recovered from drug traffickers.

The operations in districts like Sirsa and Fatehabad especially inflicted significant damage on drug networks, according to the statement.

"Illegal liquor and illegal arms remain major challenges in the world of crime, and the operation focused specifically on curbing these.

"Police teams seized a large quantity of illicit liquor across the state, including 839 bottles of country-made liquor, and other illegal liquor, totalling over 1,000 bottles in total," it said.

During the Operation, police also recovered three pistols and five live cartridges from the criminals. Five new cases under the Arms Act were registered, and five accused were arrested.

Using an active intelligence network, the police succeeded in arresting 22 notorious criminals.

Additionally, inter-state coordination was strengthened with neighbouring states by sharing 15 important intelligence reports to prevent criminals from exploiting state borders.

Furthermore, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued in Fatehabad, and a proposal was sent to cancel the passport of a violent offender to prevent him from fleeing abroad.

Combating cybercrime was also among the tasks of this Operation, and police acted on 309 complaints received on Cyber Helpline 1930 during the past 24-hour period, involving an attempted fraud amount of around Rs 88,36,208.

The cyber team acted swiftly and intelligently and froze Rs 59,14,533 of the amount before it could reach the fraudsters' accounts.