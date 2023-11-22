Haryana Police, RBI organise training programme on identification and control of fake currency

Chandigarh, Nov 22 (PTI) The Haryana Police and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday organised a state-level training programme focusing on the identification of fake currency and overall control on its circulation.

Additional Director General of Police, Cyber, O P Singh, who participated as the chief guest, shed light on the challenges of identifying fake currency and cyber security issues.

The programme was chaired by RBI Regional Director Vivek Srivastava. Police department officials along with state investigating officers participated in the training programme in Panchkula, according to an official statement.

Singh stated that the possibility of human error in identifying fake notes is relatively high, so they must be identified using software-based tools.

He emphasised the importance of artificial intelligence.

During the programme, he shared critical information about the techniques and cutting-edge equipment used to detect counterfeit notes in various countries.

He stated that in order to identify fake notes and control their circulation, everyone must work together.

Singh also addressed cybercrime challenges, stating that preventing cyber fraud, especially the rising trend of online scams involving monetary transactions, remains a significant concern.

He stressed the importance of collaborative plans between banks and the police to mitigate cyber threats and safeguard customers' hard-earned money.

Srivastava stressed the significance of a strong action plan to reduce the circulation of fake currency and the imperative need for public awareness.

According to the statement, he highlighted the ongoing efforts by RBI to prevent fake currency from entering the market and urged bank employees to adhere strictly to RBI guidelines. PTI SUN SMN