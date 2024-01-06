Haryana police set up SIT after anonymous letter accuses varsity professor of sexual harassment

Chandigarh, Jan 6 (PTI) Haryana police have set up a special investigation team to probe allegations against professor of a university in Sirsa following an anonymous letter accusing him of sexually harassing many female students.

Advertisment

The allegations in the anonymous letter have been levelled against a professor of Chaudhary Devi Lal University.

"The moment this letter came in the media, we started an inquiry in the said anonymous complaint," Sirsa's Superintendent of Police, Vikrant Bhushan told PTI over phone on Saturday.

He said a SIT has been constituted which is headed by a Assistant SP, Sirsa, Deepti Garg while three women inspectors are also part of the SIT.

Advertisment

Investigations have been launched by the SIT which has already visited the university, he said, while adding further action would be taken based on these investigations.

Allegations in the letter include "inappropriate touch" by the professor.

Earlier last year, two government school principals in Jind and Kaithal districts were arrested over allegations of sexual harassment by several schoolgirls. PTI SUN NB NB