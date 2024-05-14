Haryana police stations, posts enhance security with comprehensive CCTV camera installation

Chandigarh, May 14 (PTI) In a step towards fortifying security measures across the state, the Haryana Police Housing Corporation (HPHC) has successfully completed the installation of a comprehensive CCTV camera system at all 715 police stations and police posts in the state.

Advertisment

According to an official statement issued here on Tuesday, this covers 333 police posts and 382 police stations.

"The robust security infrastructure includes 2,953 fixed bullet cameras and 4,600 dome cameras, providing extensive surveillance coverage throughout Haryana.

"The system boasts advanced capabilities, including 18 months of audio and video recording for thorough documentation and investigation support," the statement said.

Advertisment

Dedicated server storage solutions for police stations and network video recorder storage for police posts will ensure efficient data management, it added.

A central monitoring system at the Emergency Response Support System -- 112 -- in Panchkula enables real-time system monitoring and alerts, ensuring optimal functionality.

The ERSS is a pan-India single number (112)-based emergency response system for citizens in emergencies.

Advertisment

Additionally, an uninterrupted power supply with a 10-hour backup guarantees continuous surveillance operations, even during power outages.

Rigorous testing is underway to validate the system's seamless integration and functionality, with full operation scheduled for June 10, the statement said.

Giving further details, it said the project was initiated in December 2020 in compliance with a Supreme Court directive aimed at bolstering public safety and enhancing police effectiveness.

"Following state government's approval in January 2022, HPHC embarked on the Rs 106 crore project, selecting M/s Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Private Limited, a Government of India PSU, as the system integrator through a transparent e-tendering process," the statement said. PTI SUN RC