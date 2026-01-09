Haryana Police to carry out enforcement drives against illegal mining to protect Aravallis: ADGP

Gurugram, Jan 9 (PTI) A senior Haryana cop on Friday issued directions to officers to carry out intensive enforcement drives in districts falling under the Aravalli zone to ensure effective control over mining activities for the conservation of the mountain range.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Navdeep Singh Virk said the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau would play a crucial role in saving the Aravalli range.

Chairing a state-level review meeting at the Enforcement Bureau office in Gurugram on Friday, he issued directions on the enforcement drives to investigation officers of all 11 police stations in the Gurugram range.

Gurugram, Narnaul, Rewari, Faridabad, Nuh, Charkhi Dadri and Bhiwani would be covered in the enforcement drives.

He said investigation officers and staff of the bureau would send source reports to officers of the concerned departments, superintendents of police and the ADGP, Enforcement Bureau headquarters to ensure effective control over mining activities for the conservation of the Aravallis.

Based on the source reports, prompt action would also be taken against individuals and groups with criminal tendencies involved in activities such as illegal colonies, illicit liquor trade, illegal mining, electricity theft and water theft, the ADGP said.

Virk said performance reviews of officers will be carried out in the 11 police stations.

In 2025, the Enforcement Bureau checked 4,539 sites in the Gurugram region to control illegal mineral extraction, the officer said. As part of its action against illegal mining, 1,358 vehicles were impounded, 536 cases were registered, 626 people were arrested, 507 cases disposed off, he said.

He added that penalties amounting to Rs 10 crore were imposed, of which Rs 4 crore was recovered.

"Keeping in view the traditional duties of the police, the Bureau would play a decisive role in emergency services as well. As part of strengthening the organisational structure of the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau, anti-riot equipment and related resources would be specially provided," he said.