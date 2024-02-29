Haryana Police to seek passport cancellation of those indulging in vandalism during farmers' protest

Chandigarh, Feb 29 (PTI) The Haryana Police authorities in Ambala district Thursday said they will be seeking cancellation of passports and visas of those found indulging in acts of vandalism during the ongoing farmers' agitation.

"The protesters approaching Haryana during farmers' stir and indulging in acts of vandalism like breaking barricades have been identified through CCTV footage and drone-cameras and through the videos which we have shot. Against such people we will be seeking through the Ministry of External Affairs and through the Embassies, that their passport and visas be cancelled," Ambala's Deputy Superintendent of police, Joginder Sharma told reporters in Ambala.

"We have taken many photographs in which some protesters are seen indulging in acts of vandalism. We are verifying their names and addresses," he said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops and a farm loan waiver.

The agitation is continuing at Shambhu (near Ambala) and Khanauri (near Jind) border points along Punjab-Haryana border.

The farmer leaders had earlier said they will not end their agitation until their demands are met, while indicating that their stir may continue even if the model code of conduct comes into force.

The standoff between farmers and the Centre over their various demands continues.

On February 19, farmer leaders taking part in the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation rejected the BJP-led Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in favour of the farmers.

In the fourth round of talks with the farmer leaders on February 18, a panel of three Union ministers had proposed that government agencies would buy pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP for five years after entering into an agreement with farmers. PTI SUN VSD NB NB