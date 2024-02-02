Haryana Police write to NCB over misuse of two drugs originally prescribed for medical purposes

Chandigarh, Feb 2 (PTI) Haryana Police have written to the Narcotics Control Bureau over misuse of two drugs, originally prescribed for medical purposes, particularly by those with a history of addiction, proposing reclassification of these substances under the NDPS Act.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) OP Singh has written to the NCB regarding this, an official statement said here on Friday.

“The request follows alarming reports about the increased abuse of Pregabalin, an anticonvulsant, and Tapentadol, an analgesic, which have unfortunately found their way into the hands of those seeking to misuse them, leading to significant health crises,” Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur said.

"These drugs are originally prescribed for medical purposes in neurology, psychiatry, and primary healthcare," he said.

This concerning trend has prompted Haryana Police to propose the reclassification of these substances under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the statement said.

“The current legal framework does not classify these drugs under the stringent categories of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, leading to a regulatory void in their control and distribution.” "Retailers, including those with retail sale drug licences and wholesale drug licence, are currently authorised to sell these drugs without adhering to the strict regulations mandated for controlled substances, such as duplicate prescription issuance and prescription record maintenance," Singh said.

The proposed reclassification aims to bring these drugs under stricter legal scrutiny, aligning them with the rigorous standards and monitoring mechanisms outlined in the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and its rules, he said.

This change is critical for enhancing oversight and control over the distribution and use of these drugs, effectively curbing their misuse and protecting public health and safety, Singh further said.

Singh asserted that this move is not just a regulatory adjustment but a necessary step in addressing a growing public health concern as unchecked abuse of the two drugs has far-reaching consequences, impacting individuals, families, and society at large.

As per the statement, the Haryana Police is calling on the government, healthcare professionals, pharmaceutical industries and community leaders to support this initiative. It is a collective responsibility to ensure that medications intended for healing do not become agents of harm.

Through this proposal, police aim to establish a robust framework that effectively balances the medical necessity of these drugs with the imperative to prevent their abuse, it said. PTI SUN NB NB