Haryana Police's trained narcotics-detection 'K9' dog squad boosts anti-drug crackdown in state

Chandigarh, May 28 (PTI) Haryana Police’s specially trained narcotics-detection dogs, known as “K9 warriors,” have emerged as a silent but formidable force in the state’s ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking, officials said.

In 2025, the dog squad surpassed previous records with 28 FIRs registered in the first quarter of the year with the assistance of these canines, a police statement said.

Hisar unit’s ‘Rambo’ was particularly instrumental, playing a decisive role in several cases, it said.

Similarly, in 2024, 28 FIRs were registered with the help of these dogs, with ‘Mahi’ from Hansi district achieving the highest success. In 2023, the figure stood at 26 FIRs, with ‘Tom’ from Sonipat contributing significantly.

Currently, at least one or more narcotics-detection dogs are deployed in every district of Haryana, totalling to 62. These dogs undergo intensive training of at least six months to develop their extraordinary olfactory abilities, enabling them to detect narcotics, search suspicious locations, and remain calm in emergencies.

Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur on Wednesday praised the dog squads, describing them as integral to the state’s anti-drug strategy.

The exceptional sniffing abilities of these trained dogs, combined with the commitment of their handlers, have helped the police resolve several complex cases at the grassroots level, he said.

“This success is not just of technology but of the unwavering loyalty these dogs show in the field every day,” he added.

In addition to their anti-narcotics role, these dogs also participate in ceremonial events such as Republic Day, Independence Day, VIP events, and police exhibitions. In 2024, ‘Charlie’ secured eighth place at the All India Police Duty Meet in Lucknow, improving to fourth place in 2025 in Jharkhand.

The Haryana Police ensures top-notch care for the dogs. Each dog has a customised diet chart prepared by a veterinarian and monitored by a handler, who is also responsible for its training and welfare.

A strong bond between the handler and the dog enhances coordination during operations.

A refresher course is conducted every six months at the “K-9” centre to update the dogs’ skills in line with the latest detection trends. Daily practice and exercise keep them sharp and ready for action.

Police said these canines have not only become a major obstacle for drug traffickers but also stand as symbols of safety, trust, and effective law enforcement for the public. PTI SUN OZ OZ