Haryana poll outcome enthused Mahayuti allies; Ajit Pawar will contest from Baramati: Praful Patel

Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) The Ajit Pawar-led NCP on Tuesday said the BJP's victory in Haryana and a good showing in Jammu & Kashmir reflected the spectacular performance of the Narendra Modi government.

Nationalist Congress Party working president Praful Patel formally announced the candidature of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar from the latter's home bastion Baramati for the upcoming assembly elections, ending speculations that Ajit would shift to another constituency.

Speaking on the Mahayuti's seat-sharing talks for the upcoming elections, Patel said the NCP will get a respectable 60 seats to contest.

Mahayuti allies- NCP, Shiv Sena, and BJP- have arrived at a consensus on 230 constituencies and the differences over the remaining seats will be resolved, he added.

"The Haryana poll verdict will force the outgoing and incoming political leaders in Maharashtra to re-think their political moves. The BJP's hattrick in Haryana and good showing in Jammu & Kashmir reflected the Modi government's performance over the last ten years," Patel said.

He alleged the opposition parties had created a false narrative through media that BJP would lose Haryana polls on a host of issues including protests by farmers, unrest among particular castes and sports persons.

"Mahayuti is enthused by results in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. In Lok Sabha polls, fake narratives were propagated but today's results show who gets jalebi," Patel said in an apparent jibe at Rahul Gandhi.

He claimed onion and cotton growers and milk producers benefited from the state government's policies.

"The BJP's vote share and number of seats have risen since the last elections," he added. PTI MR NSK