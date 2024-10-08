Haryana poll results victory of development, says Goa CM Sawant

Panaji, Oct 8 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday hailed the BJP's spectacular election victory in Haryana, saying it was a triumph of development.

The BJP on Tuesday clinched a stunning hat-trick win in Haryana overcoming anti-incumbency and dashing Congress' hopes of a comeback. The saffron party won 48 of the 90 assembly seats in Haryana, well above the simple majority mark of 46.

In a post on his X handle, Sawant wrote "It is a victory of Development! It is a victory of Seva (service), Sushasan (good governance) and Garib Kalyan (welfare of the poor)! It is a victory of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (together, for everyone's growth) with the vision of Antyodaya (empowering the last person at the last mile)!" The CM congratulated karyakartas (BJP workers) for the poll victory and called them the backbone of the party who worked under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders.

"I extend my sincere gratitude to the people of Haryana for their overwhelming support and trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party, allowing us to serve the state for a third consecutive term," he emphasised. PTI RPS RSY