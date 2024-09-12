Haryana polls: AAP names candidates for remaining seats

Chandigarh, Sep 12 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party Thursday released the names of remaining candidates for the assembly polls in Haryana where the party is fighting the October 5 elections on its own, fielding senior leader Prem Garg from Panchkula.
For the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the party had till Wednesday declared the names of 70 candidates.
The last date for filing nominations is September 12.
The AAP on Thursday named its candidates for the seats including Kalka, Ambala City, Mulana, Shahabad, Pehowa, Guhla, Panipat, Jind, Fatehabad, Ellenabad, Nalwa, Loharu, Badhra, Dadri, Faridabad NIT and Nuh.
According to a party statement, candidates for Badli and Narnaund seats have been changed while Adarshpal, who left the Congress to join AAP, has been made party candidate from Jagadhri.
Besides, the AAP has named Manish Arora as its candidate from Ellenabad, where the INLD has fielded its senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala.
AAP's Haryana unit senior vice president Anurag Dhanda is fighting from Kalayat seat.
On Wednesday, the AAP released the names of 30 candidates for the assembly polls, fielding former wrestler Kavita Dalal from Julana against Congress' Vinesh Phogat and BJP's Yogesh Bairagi.
AAP's first list of 20 candidates was released on Monday as the party's seat-sharing talks with the Congress broke down.
The Congress and the AAP contested the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year together in Delhi but separately in Punjab.
The Congress had given one seat to the AAP in the general elections in Haryana, which it had contested unsuccessfully.
In the 2019 Haryana assembly polls, the AAP had contested 46 seats but failed to open its account in the state. PTI SUN KVK KVK