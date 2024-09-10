Haryana polls: AAP set to release second list of candidates

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The AAP will release its second list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls on Tuesday, state unit chief Sushil Gupta said.
Seat sharing talks between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress broke down on Monday with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party releasing its first list of 20 candidates.
"We waited till an appropriate time (for Congress). We will issue the second list today. The AAP will fight on 90 seats with full strength. We have only one aim to uproot the corrupt BJP government," Gupta told PTI Videos.
Accusing the BJP of turning Haryana into a crime capital, he said, "Unemployment is highest in Haryana and people have made up their mind for change. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is Haryana's son".
The nomination window for the polls is closing on September 12. The 90-member Haryana Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on October 5.
The Congress and the AAP had fought the Lok Sabha polls together in Delhi while they had contested the election separately in Punjab.
In the general election, the Congress had given one seat to the AAP in Haryana, which it had contested unsuccessfully.
In the 2019 Haryana polls, the AAP had contested 46 seats, but failed to taste success. PTI SLB DV DV